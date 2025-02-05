‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach attend teaser launch event

The Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attended the trailer launch event of the upcoming MCU film held at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center on Tuesday. Here’s a look at their pictures.

While Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby portrays Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) in the film. Joseph Quinn stars as Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach features as Ben Grimm (Thing).

The Fantastic Four characters were created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby for the 1961 comic Fantastic Four. It follows the story of four individuals who gained superpowers due to an exposure to cosmic rays during a scientific mission in outer space.

The four actors were all smiles during the event. Directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman from a script by Josh Friedman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Pedro’s Dr. Reed Richards, better known as Mister Fantastic, is a scientist and inventor who is considered the smartest man on Earth. Richards was exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation along with his best friend Ben Grimm, his then girlfriend Sue Storm, and her brother Johnny Storm during a space mission in a stolen rocket. At the event, the actor turned up in checkered trousers and a shirt with prints of country flags.

Vanessa looked radiant in a cut-out halter neck dress. The actress plays Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, a college student who becomes a part of The Fantastic Four to protect Earth from several science-based threats while exploring space, time and parallel dimensions.

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn sported an all-black outfit for the event. His character Jonathan Storm, also known as Human Torch, was a high-school student before gaining powers to control heat energy and buoyancy.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm was an astronaut and a former USAF test pilot before turning into a rock-like monstrous being with a “heart of gold” after the space accident. While recalling their past and regretting their lives after transformation in the teaser, Vanessa’s Sue Storm says that Grimm has always been their “rock”. For the event, Ebon wore a dark grey blazer over a striped shirt and matching pants.

In the teaser, the Fantastic Four team up to confront Galactus, a supervillain who consumes planets for its survival.

Before The Fantastic Four: First Steps, there have been three cinematic adaptations of the superhero series. The four characters were played by Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards), Jessica Alba (Susan Storm), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm) and Michael Chiklis (Ben Grimm) in 2005 and 2007. The 2015 adaptation starred Miles Teller (Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm) and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm) in the lead roles.