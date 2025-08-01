Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to script Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond film for Amazon MGM

British screenwriter and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the script for the next James Bond film, to be directed by Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM Studios.

The project marks the 26th official instalment in the long-running spy franchise, and comes at a time when Amazon is seeking to reimagine Bond for a new generation following its acquisition of MGM in 2021.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film under their respective banners, Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer.

Knight, best known for creating the BAFTA-winning gangster drama Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy, brings a formidable résumé to the table. His recent television credits include SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC), See (Apple TV+), A Thousand Blows (Disney+), This Town (BBC), The Veil (FX) and All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix). He also co-created the international quiz show phenomenon Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Knight’s filmography includes the Oscar-nominated Eastern Promises and Spencer, and Dirty Pretty Things, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He has also directed Hummingbird, Locke, and Serenity.

Knight is currently developing the Peaky Blinders feature film for Netflix and a new historical drama series titled House of Guinness.

Denis Villeneuve, the Canadian auteur behind Dune and Arrival, was confirmed as director for the upcoming James Bond film last month. Casting for the next British spy is yet to be announced.

The new film will be the first Bond title developed under Amazon’s creative leadership, after producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions stepped back earlier this year.