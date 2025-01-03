Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar; details inside

Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning drama All We Imagine As Light is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Released theatrically on November 22 in India, the film is still running in cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

“A story of friends, family, and finding oneself. 💫Winner of the Cannes Grand Prix and a Golden Globe nominee, All We Imagine as Light - Now Streaming on #DisneyPlusHotstar. #AllWeImagineAsLight,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a trailer of the film.

Kapadia, who earlier this year won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, has become the first Indian to bag a nod for best director at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, slated to take place on January 5 in Los Angeles. The film has also received a nomination for best motion picture in a non-English language for the upcoming edition of the annual awards.

Payal Kapadia will compete for the best director award against renowned filmmakers such as Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Edward Berger (Conclave), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), and Sean Baker (Anora).

In the best motion picture in a non-English language category, All We Imagine as Light is up against an equally competitive lineup including Emilia Perez, The Girl With The Needle, I’m Still Here, The Seed of The Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio.

Despite missing out on being India’s official submission for the best international feature film category at the Oscars, the Malayalam drama has been on a winning spree at various award ceremonies. All We Imagine as Light was named the best international feature film at the Gotham Awards 2024. It was adjudged the best non-English language film by the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad, All We Imagine as Light revolves around three working women in Mumbai. Nurse Prabha’s (Kani Kusruti) mundane routine is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate Anu (Divya Prabha) searches for a private space to be with her boyfriend. Their intertwined journeys culminate in a cathartic trip to a coastal town, offering solace and closure.