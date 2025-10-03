Pawan Kalyan confirms prequel and sequel to ‘They Call Him OG’

A prequel and a sequel to the Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan-starrer They Call Him OG are now in the pipeline, Kalyan said at the film’s success party held recently, as per reports. According to media reports, during the success meet of They Call Him OG, Kalyan opened up about how the film came together.

Recalling the initial narration, Kalyan said, “It is easy to write a story, but it is difficult to bring it to life on screen. In fact I am myself not aware of the full OG story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sujeeth told me, You will be gangster in a Japanese attire, holding a sword and carrying a gun. I did not fully understand the story at that time but when I saw my son reading the notes with joy, I realized that there is a relevance to this story for this generation,” he added.

Kalyan shared, “So I confirm that let us work on a sequel and prequel to OG. I know how frustrating it can be when a film fails but OG has given me the motivation to do films again. I want to continue the OG world in the time I get.”

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG hit theatres on September 25. The film follows Hashmi’s Omi Bhau as he takes control of Kalyan’s Ojas Gambheera a.k.a OG’s criminal underworld. The film marks Hashmi’s Telugu film debut.

The film has crossed the Rs 160-crore mark in India.

Produced by D.V.V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy in key roles.