Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against Austrian husband Peter Haag

Actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case in an Andheri court alleging that she has endured severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse from her Austrian husband Peter Haag, according to reports.

The complaint was presented at a hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate S C Tadye. The magistrate issued a notice to Haag and selected 12 December for another hearing.

In her plea, Jaitly accused Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under the Domestic Violence Act. She said that her husband has meted out severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse to her, forcing her to escape her home in Austria and return to India.

Jaitly and Haag tied the knot in September 2010. They share three children together. The 47-year-old actress alleged that her husband had forbidden her to work after their marriage.

“The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress,” reads Jaitly’s plea.

The former Miss India also pointed out moments when her husband had abused her physically and verbally.

Haag had filed for a divorce earlier this year in an Austrian court, the plea further states.

According to PTI, Jaitly has urged the court for her husband to pay an amount of Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month for maintenance. She has also demanded access to her children, who currently reside with Haag in Austria.