Parvathy Thiruvothu to star in Don Palathara’s next directorial

The upcoming film will also feature filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan

PTI Published 27.10.25, 12:44 PM
Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu File picture

South Indian star Parvathy Thiruvothu is set star in Don Palathara’s next directorial venture.

The Malayalam film will also feature acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan alongside Thiruvothu, according to a press release.

Palathara's cinema is known for its subtle emotional layers and exploration of human relationships as seen in films like "Family", "Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam" and "1956, Central Travancore". Thiruvothu is known for her performances in "Uyare", "Take Off" and "Ullozhukku".

This project marks Thiruvothu’s first collaboration with Palathara and Pothan, and though details about the storyline are currently under wraps, the film is touted to be an emotionally power-packed drama that will be shot extensively across Kerala and is set to go on floors soon.

Thiruvothu praised Palathara's filmography and said working with him has been on her wishlist.

"Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating. His films have a powerfully meditative. He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be. This is also incredibly challenging, Thiruvothu said in the statement.

"Working with him has been on my wishlist for a while and I'm thrilled that this project came my way. And to share the screen with Dileesh, someone whose creative sensitivity I’ve admired for years, feels like an opportunity to be a student again," she added.

The actor will also be leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production "Storm" and reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since "Maryan".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

