Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha name their son Neer: ‘Pure, divine, limitless’

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have named their son Neer, the couple announced on Wednesday.

“Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless,” they wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Parineeti and Raghav kissing and caressing their newborn son’s feet.

The couple, who tied the knot in Rajasthan in September 2023, welcomed their first child last month.

"He's finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav," the couple announced on Instagram in a joint post.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the actress wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

Raghav Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party politician and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, having been elected by the Punjab Legislative Assembly in 2022.