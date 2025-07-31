MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to make joint appearance as guests on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan and Rishabh Pant have already appeared in the ongoing season of the Netflix chat show

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.07.25, 04:31 PM
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the set of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the set of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ S3 YouTube

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha indulge in light-hearted banter with host Kapil Sharma in the upcoming episode of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, shows a trailer dropped by the streamer on Thursday.

The one-minute-32-second-long video shows Kapil teasing Raghav about his life as a politician after marriage. Parineeti and Raghav recount their first meeting during the episode. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda appear to indulge in pranks with Raghav.

As per reports, Raghav Chadha’s mother, who was present during the shoot of the episode, reportedly began shivering and appeared unwell. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, prompting the production team to halt filming.

Parineeti and Raghav, who tied the knot in September 2023 in Rajasthan, have largely kept a low profile since their wedding.

Parineeti was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. She has also wrapped up work on an upcoming yet-to-be-titled Netflix series, which features an ensemble cast including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.

The current season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has featured a wide variety of guests from both Bollywood and the world of sports, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. New episodes of the sketch comedy talk show premiere on the streamer every Saturday.

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha The Great Indian Kapil Show Kapil Sharma Netflix
