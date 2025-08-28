‘Param Sundari’ to ‘Vash Level 2’: New films releasing in theatres this week

Planning to watch a movie on the big screen this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s theatrical releases.
Param Sundari (Hindi)
Directed by: Tushar Jalota
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev falls in love with Janhvi
Kapoor’s Kerala girl Sundari but their budding romance hits turbulence when
cultural differences lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in Tushar Jalota’s
Param Sundari. Param first met Sundari while staying at a homestay she
runs. Gradually, the two fall in love. However, cultural clashes soon begin to
test their bond.
Vash Level 2 (Gujarati, Hindi)
Directed by: Krishnadev Yagnik
Cast: Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar
Vash Level 2 is a supernatural psychological horror film and a sequel to the 2023
release Vash — which was later remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. Set
twelve years after Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) rescued his daughter Aarya (Janki
Bodiwala) from a sinister force, he discovers that the dark entities never
truly left her. When a group of schoolgirls fall prey to a terrifying,
puppet-like possession, Atharva is compelled to confront the evil once more,
this time facing the black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar) himself.
Hridayapoorvam (Malayalam)
Directed by: Sathyan Anthikad
Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap
Restaurant owner Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), who lives in Kochi,
has recently undergone a heart transplant. The donor was Col. Ravindran, whose
daughter Haritha (Malavika Mohanan) visits Sandeep during his recovery and
invites him to attend her engagement ceremony. Hridayapoorvam follows
the series of events that take place in Sandeep’s life during his trip to Pune
for the occasion.
Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra (Malayalam)
Directed by: Dominic Arun
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Chandu, Arun Kurian
Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra
introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani
Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen
cast as Sunny. The story revolves around Chandra, a mysterious girl who does
odd jobs for money. Her neighbour Sunny has a crush on her. However, the police
suspect her of being involved in shady dealings. Sunny’s life changes when he
discovers that Chandra is no ordinary woman and possesses super powers.
The Roses (English)
Directed by: Jay Roach
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa
A modern-day reimagining of the 1989 cult classic ‘The War of the
Roses’, which is based on Warren Adler's novel, The Roses revolves
around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a happily married couple with
children. But beneath their seemingly perfect facade, Ivy's rising ambition
clashes with Theo's struggling career, fuelling a toxic mix of rivalry and
simmering resentment between them. In a chaotic, scary yet comical way, the two
seem ready to go to any extent to get away from each other.
Ek Chatur Naar (Hindi)
Directed by: Umesh Shukla
Cast: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneish Duggal
Divya Khossla’s debt-ridden woman blackmails Neil Nitin Mukesh’s
millionaire businessman Abhishek Verma into paying her Rs 2 crore after the
latter drops his phone containing scandalous videos at a metro station in the
trailer of Umesh Shukla’s Ek Chatur Naar. When Verma tries to undermine
his blackmailer’s threats, she releases a clip as a prelude, setting the stage
for a cat-and-mouse game.
Bahurup (Bengali)
Directed by: Akash Malakar
Cast: Soham Chakraborty, Idhika Paul, Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Lokenath De, Bharat Kaul
Soham Chakraborty-starrer Bahurup is a murder mystery revolving
around an actor who finds himself losing his own identity to one of his
onscreen characters. Idhika Paul, who was last seen opposite Dev in Khadaan,
stars opposite Soham in the film. The film also features veteran actors
Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Lokenath De, and Bharat Kaul.
Saralakkho Holmes (Bengali)
Directed by: Sayantan Ghosal
Cast: Rishav Basu,Arna Mukhopadhyay, Gaurav Chakraborty
Saralakkho Holmes, inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of
the Baskervilles, brings the classic detective tale to London with a fresh
Bengali twist. Rishav Basu takes on the role of Saralakkho, a sleuth known for
his deductive abilities as well as his skills in physical combat. Dr. Sen (Arna
Mukhopadhyay) is his sidekick. The mystery deepens when Sekhar (Gaurav
Chakraborty) approaches Saralakkho with a case that might endanger his life if
he chooses to investigate.
Bela (Bengali)
Directed by: Anilava Chatterjee
Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Biswajit Chakraborty and Debdut Ghosh
Starring Rituparna Sengupta in the titular role, Bela is a biopic on radio personality Bela Dey. The film chronicles her journey from a young homemaker to the voice behind Mohila Mahal, a radio programme that became a source of empowerment for Bengali women in the post-Independence era.