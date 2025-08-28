‘Param Sundari’ to ‘Vash Level 2’: New films releasing in theatres this week

Planning to watch a movie on the big screen this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s theatrical releases.





Param Sundari (Hindi)

Directed by: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev falls in love with Janhvi Kapoor’s Kerala girl Sundari but their budding romance hits turbulence when cultural differences lead to misunderstandings and conflicts in Tushar Jalota’s Param Sundari. Param first met Sundari while staying at a homestay she runs. Gradually, the two fall in love. However, cultural clashes soon begin to test their bond.





Vash Level 2 (Gujarati, Hindi)

Directed by: Krishnadev Yagnik

Cast: Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar and Hiten Kumar

Vash Level 2 is a supernatural psychological horror film and a sequel to the 2023 release Vash — which was later remade in Hindi as Shaitaan. Set twelve years after Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) rescued his daughter Aarya (Janki Bodiwala) from a sinister force, he discovers that the dark entities never truly left her. When a group of schoolgirls fall prey to a terrifying, puppet-like possession, Atharva is compelled to confront the evil once more, this time facing the black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar) himself.





Hridayapoorvam (Malayalam)

Directed by: Sathyan Anthikad

Cast: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap

Restaurant owner Sandeep Balakrishnan (Mohanlal), who lives in Kochi, has recently undergone a heart transplant. The donor was Col. Ravindran, whose daughter Haritha (Malavika Mohanan) visits Sandeep during his recovery and invites him to attend her engagement ceremony. Hridayapoorvam follows the series of events that take place in Sandeep’s life during his trip to Pune for the occasion.





Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra (Malayalam)

Directed by: Dominic Arun

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Chandu, Arun Kurian

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny. The story revolves around Chandra, a mysterious girl who does odd jobs for money. Her neighbour Sunny has a crush on her. However, the police suspect her of being involved in shady dealings. Sunny’s life changes when he discovers that Chandra is no ordinary woman and possesses super powers.





The Roses (English)

Directed by: Jay Roach

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa

A modern-day reimagining of the 1989 cult classic ‘The War of the Roses’, which is based on Warren Adler's novel, The Roses revolves around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a happily married couple with children. But beneath their seemingly perfect facade, Ivy's rising ambition clashes with Theo's struggling career, fuelling a toxic mix of rivalry and simmering resentment between them. In a chaotic, scary yet comical way, the two seem ready to go to any extent to get away from each other.





Ek Chatur Naar (Hindi)

Directed by: Umesh Shukla

Cast: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Rajneish Duggal

Divya Khossla’s debt-ridden woman blackmails Neil Nitin Mukesh’s millionaire businessman Abhishek Verma into paying her Rs 2 crore after the latter drops his phone containing scandalous videos at a metro station in the trailer of Umesh Shukla’s Ek Chatur Naar. When Verma tries to undermine his blackmailer’s threats, she releases a clip as a prelude, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game.





Bahurup (Bengali)

Directed by: Akash Malakar

Cast: Soham Chakraborty, Idhika Paul, Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Lokenath De, Bharat Kaul

Soham Chakraborty-starrer Bahurup is a murder mystery revolving around an actor who finds himself losing his own identity to one of his onscreen characters. Idhika Paul, who was last seen opposite Dev in Khadaan, stars opposite Soham in the film. The film also features veteran actors Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Lokenath De, and Bharat Kaul.





Saralakkho Holmes (Bengali)

Directed by: Sayantan Ghosal

Cast: Rishav Basu,Arna Mukhopadhyay, Gaurav Chakraborty

Saralakkho Holmes, inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, brings the classic detective tale to London with a fresh Bengali twist. Rishav Basu takes on the role of Saralakkho, a sleuth known for his deductive abilities as well as his skills in physical combat. Dr. Sen (Arna Mukhopadhyay) is his sidekick. The mystery deepens when Sekhar (Gaurav Chakraborty) approaches Saralakkho with a case that might endanger his life if he chooses to investigate.





Bela (Bengali)

Directed by: Anilava Chatterjee

Cast: Rituparna Sengupta, Biswajit Chakraborty and Debdut Ghosh

Starring Rituparna Sengupta in the titular role, Bela is a biopic on radio personality Bela Dey. The film chronicles her journey from a young homemaker to the voice behind Mohila Mahal, a radio programme that became a source of empowerment for Bengali women in the post-Independence era.