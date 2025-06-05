Pankaj Tripathi, Aditi Rao Hydari begin shooting for ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’

Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari have begun shooting for Varun V. Sharma’s Parivarik ManuRanjan, which marks their first on-screen collaboration. Tripathi Thursday shared photos from the set of the upcoming family drama on social media.

“Parivaar, hungama aur parivarik mahual ewam swaad (Family, chaos and a familial atmosphere). Shoot begins for Parivarik ManuRanjan with the talented @aditiraohydari & directed by @varun.v.sharma,” reads the caption to Tripathi’s post.

The photos show the two actors posing with the cast and crew of the film.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Parivarik ManuRanjan is co-written by Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma. Backed by AAZ Films and Bhanushali Studios, the family drama is the first of three-film collaboration between the two banners.

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She has also signed on for an upcoming romantic drama opposite Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Netflix, the film will also star Arjun Rampal.

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in JioHotstar’s Criminal Justice Season 4. He has Anurag’s Basu’s Metro…In Dino in the pipeline. The film is set to hit theatres on July 4.