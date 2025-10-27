‘My best friend’: Palak Muchhal opens up about her bond with Smriti Mandhana

Singer Palak Muchhal has opened up about her close bond with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, while also hinting that her brother, music composer-director Palash Muchhal, is set to marry the cricketer soon.

During her recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Palak spoke warmly about her friendship with Smriti, calling it one of the most cherished relationships in her life.

“My bond with Smriti Mandhana is, I think, one of the relationships in my life that I truly cherish. She is a wonderful person,” Palak said.

She continued, “Hum dono bohot close hain. Hum don't exactly have a sister-like relationship, but I feel truly proud of her — as a person, as a woman, as an artist. She has achieved a lot in very little time, and she is brilliant. Her talent is not a fluke, her talent is strong. She is very good in her field, family-oriented, and she values a lot. She is my best friend.”

The singer also revealed that Smriti is fond of music and often asks her for songs, adding that Kaun Tujhe is one of the cricketer’s favourites.

Palash and Smriti are preparing to tie the knot soon. The two have reportedly been dating since 2019 and made their relationship official in July 2024, marking their fifth anniversary.

Earlier this year, Palash hinted that “Smriti will soon become Indore’s daughter-in-law”.

The Muchhal siblings have composed music for several Bollywood films, and Palash is currently working on his directorial project, Raju Bajewala.