Pakistani actor Fawad Khan romances Vaani Kapoor in new ‘Abir Gulaal’ song dropped amid call for ban

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan romances co-star Vaani Kapoor while they explore a foreign city in Abir Gulaal song Khudaya Ishq, dropped by the makers on Monday.

Fawad and Vaani dance in the twilight and go on tea dates in the two-minute-eight-second music video, a captivating take on urban romance. Composed by Amit Trivedi, Khudaya Ishq is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bringing love back… one note at a time. KhudayaIshq - Out Now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and all major music streaming platforms #AbirGulaal in cinemas from 9th May,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the music video.

Abir Gulaal marks Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood after nine years. The 43-year-old actor, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romcom film Khoobsurat, earned heartthrob status in India followed by the release of his other two films Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Ae Dil Hain Mushkil (2016).

Backed by A Richer Lens Entertainment, the makers of Udta Punjab and Queen, Abir Gulaal is helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The film is set to release on May 9.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Following the 2016 Uri terror attack, Indian film associations like IMPPA and AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood. In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. However, there has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films since 2016, say industry insiders.

Recently, Abir Gulaal makers faced backlash from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for casting Fawad. The organisation has stated that they will not allow the film’s release in Maharashtra.

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who also stars in Abir Gulaal, recently said they are more focused on the love that this film has since there’s already “a lot of hatred” in the world.

She said, “The film’s tagline says, ‘Bringing love back’. The endeavour is to focus on love and the beautiful things in the world because there is already a lot of hatred.”

Fawad, known for his roles in hit Pakistani dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar, was most recently seen in the 2024 fantasy drama series Barzakh.