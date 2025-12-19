Akshay Kumar to host Indian edition of popular game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is set to launch the Indian edition of the globally acclaimed television game show Wheel of Fortune, the network announced on Thursday.

The Indian adaptation will be headlined by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Wheel of Fortune has been cited by Guinness World Records as the world’s most popular TV game show, and honoured with a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show.

The network is planning one of its largest integrated media launches in recent years to establish Wheel of Fortune as a marquee property. The show will be distributed across Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

SPNI said the television and digital rollout will offer advertisers a combined proposition of large-scale brand visibility on television and targeted engagement on digital platforms. The approach is designed to deliver unified storytelling across screens, from television to mobile, with measurable outcomes.

Beyond a format launch, the network described Wheel of Fortune India as a major content and brand integration initiative. The show will include interactive features such as Play Along on Sony LIV and is positioned as a prime-time property for 2026, combining a global intellectual property, a celebrity host and viewer participation.

“The show promises to create a powerful brand-building and engagement platform, offering advertisers unparalleled reach and impact across television and digital,” Nachiket Pantvaidya, Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, said in a statement.

“Wheel of Fortune has been a beloved show for millions around the world, and I’m truly excited to bring its Indian edition to audiences here. Its multi-generational appeal and the thrill of puzzle-solving have made it a global favourite and I’m confident it will be immensely enjoyed by Indian audiences,” Akshay Kumar added.

Highgate Entertainment, LLC has licensed the Wheel of Fortune format to Sony Pictures Networks India. The Indian edition is being produced by Frames Production Company for SPNI.