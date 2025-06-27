Folk singer Mame Khan believes artists of this generation must do more than simply create

Mumbai, 2005. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan spots a “slim boy” at the wedding of actor Ishitta Arun, effortlessly belting out Rajasthani folk tunes that even impressed virtuosos like Ghulam Ali.

That chance encounter was to lead Rajasthani folk music sensation Mame Khan into the spotlight.

In a virtual interview with PTI, Khan recalled his meeting with Mahadevan and his journey from Jaisalmer’s Satto village and why it is important for artistes like him to understand "social media, distribution and music labels".

"When I sang, Ghulam Ali sahab came and hugged me—I'll never forget that. Shankar ji heard me that day. After the wedding, Shankar ji asked Ila ji, ‘Who was that slim boy singing?’ That was me,” Khan said.

The singer was a regular at national and international performances of Rajasthani folk music by the early 2000s while working with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), but he was a largely unknown voice in the mainstream.

Mahadevan invited Khan to sing "Baware" for Zoya Akhtar’s “Luck By Chance” after their meeting at the wedding.

“I didn’t know it (meeting) was for a film. We went in full traditional attire—turban and dhoti. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were sitting in front of us, and we just started singing,” the singer said, adding that the composers were so engrossed that they forgot the actual purpose of the meeting.

“Then suddenly Loy reminded Shankar, ‘We’ve called them for recording!’ And that’s how I did my first professional studio recording. That song turned out to be a huge hit. I’m thankful to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for it,” he said.

After “Baware”, Khan sang for movies “I Am” and “No One Killed Jessica” but he shot into limelight with another chance encounter with Amit Trivedi in Jaipur during a new year's party.

After listening to “Baware” live at the party, Trivedi told the singer, “Khan sahab, we must work together soon.” “Then came ‘Chaudhary’,” Khan said.

The blockbuster song in Coke Studio Season 2 turned Khan into an overnight celebrity on social media.

With lyrics that spoke of Rajasthani culture and playful romantic moonlit nights, Khan rose to the heights of his career and horizons opened up for more collaborations with national and international artistes.

“Though it’s an original composition by Amit Trivedi, the arrangement—raag, rhythm, and instruments—puts it in the Rajasthani folk space. It represents Rajasthan. Even the lyrics—’daal baati kha le aa ke mhare gaon’—reflect that tonality and cultural flavour,” Khan said.

Coke Studio season 2 had another song by the Khan-Trivedi duo, “Badri Badariya”, that became popular.

Since “Chaudhary”, Khan has given his mellifluous voice that carries the taste and texture of Rajasthan to songs in films and shows, including “Mirzya”, “Sonchiriya”, “Bandish Bandits”, “Dasvi”, and “Chandu Champion”.

The 47-year-old also collaborated with Dhruv Ghanekar for “Mitho Laage” in The Dewarists season 5, affording him further recognition as a singer.

Speaking about the importance of visuals, Khan said that it has become imperative for the younger generation of artistes to be seen along with being heard.

“Being an artist is not enough today. You must understand social media, distribution, music labels. Today, I work with Global Music Junction and Warner Music India. Why? Because if my song used to reach 100 people, now I want it to reach at least 1 lakh. Our generation must understand that just being an artist is not enough—you need this knowledge too,” he said.

JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction powered Hari Prem Films (HPF) recently announced an exclusive partnership with Khan for a three-year collaboration that spans music, brand partnerships, and international performances.

“In a country like India, with 1.6 billion people, even if 1 crore recognize you, it’s huge. People recognize me on the streets, at airports, while eating at roadside dhabas. They say, ‘Oh, that’s Mame Khan.’ It feels great that people know me because of my music. And it’s all because of music,” he said.

Under this partnership, HPF will exclusively manage Mame Khan’s YouTube presence and digital rights.

“At Global Music Junction, our vision is to connect India’s rich musical legacy with today’s global audience. Mame Khan is the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, staying true to his roots while connecting effortlessly with contemporary audiences,” Rajan Navani, founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, said.

This partnership also includes performance management across two of Khan’s key live acts, the famous band RockNRoots Project (nine-piece band) and The Folk Orchestra of Rajasthan which features over 40 musicians.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.