‘With Draco’: A.R. Rahman drops selfie with ‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton from TIFF 2025

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman Monday posted a selfie with actor Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

The post comes a day after Rahman’s new project, Gandhi, which Felton plays a major role in, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

In the post, Rahman wrote: “@t22felton is a major part of the #Gandhi series I am scoring which premiered Yesterday at @tiff_net.”

The Gandhi series, a historical drama revisiting the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Applause Entertainment. Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi essays the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series with Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi.

Gandhi is the first-ever Indian series to premiere at TIFF’s Primetime slate. It is based on Ramachandra Guha’s books Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World, and chronicles the formative years of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mehta and Pratik Gandhi previously collaborated on the widely-acclaimed series Scam 1992 (2020).

Rahman is set to collaborate with Hans Zimmer to score the music for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayana.