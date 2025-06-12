Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed go ‘Deep Cover’ in Prime Video’s new action-comedy film

Prime Video’s latest original film Deep Cover is turning heads for its razor-sharp writing. Starring Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard, the action-comedy began streaming on the platform earlier today.

Deep Cover follows three improv actors who find themselves thrust into London’s criminal underworld — not for a role, but for a real undercover mission. It’s a setup ripe for absurdity, and the stars believe the success lies in the script.

“There were so many little moments in the show, and it is just so wonderfully written,” said Mohammed, who plays the deceptively dangerous Hugh. “Everything's in the writing. It was all there already.”

Echoing the sentiment, Bloom, who plays Marlon — a washed-up actor who morphs into the unhinged gangster Roach — called the script “an easy win.” “The premise was so funny… It’s very funny when you see somebody taking themselves too seriously. And that’s exactly what Marlon does,” he said. “The script just brought it all together brilliantly.”

Directed by Tom Kingsley and co-written by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Ben Ashenden, and Alex Owen, Deep Cover promises high-octane action and dry British wit.