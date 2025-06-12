MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 12 June 2025

Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed go ‘Deep Cover’ in Prime Video’s new action-comedy film

Directed by Tom Kingsley the film, also starring Bryce Dallas Howard, is streaming on Prime Video

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.06.25, 03:46 PM
A still from ‘Deep Cover’

A still from ‘Deep Cover’ Prime Video

Prime Video’s latest original film Deep Cover is turning heads for its razor-sharp writing. Starring Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, and Bryce Dallas Howard, the action-comedy began streaming on the platform earlier today.

Deep Cover follows three improv actors who find themselves thrust into London’s criminal underworld — not for a role, but for a real undercover mission. It’s a setup ripe for absurdity, and the stars believe the success lies in the script.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were so many little moments in the show, and it is just so wonderfully written,” said Mohammed, who plays the deceptively dangerous Hugh. “Everything's in the writing. It was all there already.”

Echoing the sentiment, Bloom, who plays Marlon — a washed-up actor who morphs into the unhinged gangster Roach — called the script “an easy win.” “The premise was so funny… It’s very funny when you see somebody taking themselves too seriously. And that’s exactly what Marlon does,” he said. “The script just brought it all together brilliantly.”

Directed by Tom Kingsley and co-written by Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow, Ben Ashenden, and Alex Owen, Deep Cover promises high-octane action and dry British wit.

RELATED TOPICS

Deep Cover Orlando Bloom Nick Mohammed
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Gujarat CM among 169 Indians, 53 British onboard Air India flight that has crashed: Reports

London-bound flight AI 171, a Boeing Dreamliner, crashes in residential area near Ahmedabad airport minutes after takeoff in India's biggest air disaster since the Air India Express crash in Mangalore in 2010
Pawan Khera
Quote left Quote right

Govt has quietly restricted public access to election documents, just 11 days after HC order

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT