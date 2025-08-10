‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2: Straw Hat pirates face off against Baroque Work Agents

Iñaki Godoy’s Luffy and his ragtag crew of Straw Hat pirates face off against the secret Baroque Work Agents in the first-look teaser of One Piece live-action Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Sunday.

Along with the teaser, the makers also announced that the production of Season 3 of the series has kicked off.

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has gotten a new subhead — Into the Grand Line, teasing the Straw Hat pirates venturing into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves — Paradise and New World.

Returning characters Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) are seen fighting with the Baroque Works agents.

Also seen in action are Baroque Works’ Miss Wednesday aka Vivi (played by Charithra Chandran) and Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova) aka Nico Robin, who uses her Hana Hana no Mi devil fruit.

Marine Vice-admiral Smoker, played by Callum Kerr, appears in the teaser, showcasing the character’s signature smoking style — puffing out from two cigars at once.

Interestingly, the teaser doesn’t offer a glimpse of Tony Tony Chopper, recently introduced at Netflix’s Tudum event. Any scenes from the manga’s Drum Island arc, where Chopper is introduced, do not appear in the video either.

Another character first-look that fans cannot stop talking about is the friendly giant Brogy (Brendan Murray), who towers over Robin and Vivi in the trailer.

The teaser concludes with a shot of Laboon, the Island Whale deeply connected to Brook’s past as a member of the Rumbar Pirates, hinting at an emotional unraveling of the Reverse Mountain arc.

Other Baroque Work members set to be introduced in Season 2 include the leader Sir Crocodile (Joe Maginello), Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso), and King Nefertari Cobra of Alabasta (Sendhil Ramamurthy). Mikaela Hoover will lend her voice and facial motion capture for Chopper.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the second season of One Piece will set sail in 2026.