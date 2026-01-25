Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar dies at 54 due to cardiac arrest

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities said. He was 54.

Majumdar had been admitted to the hospital on September 4 last year with hypertension, hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease. After prolonged treatment in the intensive care unit, he was shifted to the medicine ward on November 10 for continuity of care, AIIMS said in a statement.

The singer developed a new onset of fever on January 23, which was managed as per standard protocol. However, he did not respond to treatment and subsequently developed refractory septic shock.

"The Odia singer suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at 7.43 am and CPR was started as per ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support) protocol. However, despite all the resuscitation efforts, he was clinically declared dead at 9.02 am," the hospital bulletin said.

Majumdar was a prominent figure in the Odia music industry and composed music for several blockbuster Odia films. He also lent his voice to numerous hit songs and enjoyed a wide fan following across Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former CM Naveen Patnaik and several other state leaders expressed grief over his demise.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul," Majhi wrote on X.

Patnaik said Majumdar’s contributions to the Odia music world would always remain memorable and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a social media post that he was deeply saddened and heartbroken after hearing about Majumdar’s demise. Through his unique musical style, Majumdar had carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia music listeners over several decades, he said.

"His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia artiste fraternity. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members," the Union minister added.

According to the family, Majumdar’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Cuttack, where the last rites will be performed.