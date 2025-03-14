Jaaved Jaaferi says his film 'Inn Galiyon Mein' represents the diversity of India

Popular actor Jaaved Jaaferi says his upcoming film "Inn Galiyon Mein" represents the diversity of India as it explores the love story of a young couple from a lower economic strata who belong to different faiths.

Featuring Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah in the lead, the movie is directed by Avinash Das of "Anaarkali of Aarah".

Jaaferi described his character as a "bridge" between the two communities in the neighbourhood depicted in the movie, which released in theatres on Friday.

"He is a philosopher, a poet. He believes in the foundation of this country, he believes in what the people who fought for this country and died for... The amount of diversity this country has, whether it be culture, dress, music, languages, religion, food, everything.

"There is no other country with this kind of diversity. This is what this story in a way is trying to say...And it's a young love story of two youngsters who are coming from the lowest strata of society," the 61-year-old actor told PTI.

Jaaferi, also known for films such as "100 Days", "Jajantaram Mamantaram", "Salaam Namaste", and "Singh Is Kinng", said filmmakers seldom depict people from the lower strata of the society as lead characters in movies.

"It's very unusual to have the lead characters who are vegetable vendors in a gully... Nobody has spoken about these people. How they think, what is their life, what does social media mean to them. How sometimes politics comes and plays with them because they are the lowest common denominator and they can be manipulated in a way..." he said.

The actor, who recently featured in web series such as "Taaza Khabar" season two, "Mohrey", and "Oops Ab Kya", said he is happy about doing interesting projects.

"I am blessed to be doing very different kinds of work, including this film... From this side of the spectrum of acting to that side of the spectrum. It's great for an actor to be able to shuttle between this (two spaces)" he added.

Jaaferi is also set to star in films such as "De De Pyaar De Part 2" and "Dhamaal 4".

