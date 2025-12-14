‘Don’t need clout chasers to promote BTS’: Fans slam influencers’ sway at Jungkook’s Mumbai exhibition

BTS member Jungkook’s first solo exhibition in India, Golden: The Moments, held in Mumbai, faced criticism from Indian fans, with many expressing their frustration at several influencers who had been given free access to the preview event, while the fans were still struggling to get a ticket.

What was intended to be an event celebrating the artist’s musical legacy turned out to be a boiling point for many.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition, which is currently running at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studio, opened its doors on 12 December. Several popular social media influencers, including Chahat Tewani and Radhika Bangiya, attended the preview event on 11 December.

Fans, who paid for their tickets, felt it was ‘one-sided’, claiming that ‘it was unfair for people who may not be genuine fans to receive preferential treatment for promotional purposes’.

They slammed the event’s organiser, BookMyShow Live, which hosted a preview access for influencers ahead of the official public opening.

Fans took to social media criticising the influencers for, according to them, ‘never engaging with the group’s music or activities’, yet received special invitations at the event.

“Seriously?? TRY to include real ARMYs reviews next time. Do better. We do not need a bunch of random influencers/clout chasers to promote our boys. We need the Army’s review. It's truly disappointing to see all the random pick me’s but ARMY. Nobody wants them, especially not us. Thanks,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another fan claimed that it felt ‘unfair’ to be sidelined. “We waited YEARS for a bts moment in India, and when it finally happens for the first time, the first and free access goes to influencers who don’t even care about them. Ridiculous,” reads an X post.

Another Instagram user echoed the previous post by saying that it was the fans and not the influencers who followed every update of the BTS singers, engaged in fan activities, and streamed the artists’ live sessions. Watch the reel here.

“Ewww, I hate that influencers are invited to such events ... Why not pick a genuine army through some tasks and all,” another expressed their frustration.

Another X post reads, “Why would you allow people who are not the targeted audience to have a pre-entry? Why do you think any BTS member would need clout from these people?”

Golden: The Moments introduces Jungkook’s album’s three concepts — shine, solid and substance — through the use of light, sound and movement.

Guests have the opportunity to experience remixed tracks, visualisers, concept imagery and standout performance clips, along with displays of Jungkook’s iconic stage outfits. The exhibition is set to run until 11 January, 2026.