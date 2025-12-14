Remember Sanju from the TV show ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’? He is going to be a father now

Shaka Laka Boom Boom star Kinshuk Vaidya and his wife Diiksha Nagpal are expecting their first child after a year of their marriage, the actor announced on Saturday.

“Stepping into a new phase of life… Our love story just got much more sweeter,” Kinshuk wrote on Instagram alongside a monochrome picture in which he and Diiksha were holding a pair of baby shoes, with their hands intertwined.

The couple got married in November 2024, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding style. They held a private wedding ceremony in Alibag.

Kinshuk rose to fame as Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2004. The series re-aired on Star Utsav, Disney Channel India, STAR One, Disney XD and Hungama TV.

The fantasy adventure series followed the adventures of Sanju after his discovery of a magical pencil, imbued with powers of bringing all his sketches to life. The show also featured actress Hansika Motwani as Karuna.

Kinshuk began his career with religious plays, portraying characters like Prahlad and Dhruva. He then shifted to television with notable roles in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Ek Rishta Partnership Ka.

After completing his studies, Kinshuk returned to the small screen a decade later in Ek Rishta Bhartiya Ka. He also played a key role in the show Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki and in the series Radha Krishna.