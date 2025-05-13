Nicholas Cage’s ‘Spider-Noir’ to stream in both colour and black-and-white formats on Prime Video

American actor-producer Nicholas Cage is set to reprise the role of Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming Prime Video series Spider-Noir, the streamer announced on Tuesday, sharing the first-look glimpse of Cage from the show.

“Our first look at Spider-Noir, a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, coming in 2026 in both black-and-white and colour,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

Nicolas Cage stars as Spider-Man Noir, a grizzled private detective in 1930s New York, forced to confront his past as the city's sole superhero. The series offers a unique viewing experience, allowing viewers to stream it in both colour and black-and-white formats to capture the essence of classic Noir films.

In the first look image, Cage’s Spider-Man Noir is seen sporting his iconic black-and-white suit and detective hat, bringing the comic book character to life. The plot of the series remains under wraps, but it’s confirmed to feature monsters and action-packed sequences.

The cast includes Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson and Brenden Gleeson as mob boss, along with Li Jun Li and Abraham Popoola in notable roles.

Helmed by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, the film is backed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who have previously done projects including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse.

In an interview with CNN, Katherine Pope, the president of Sony Pictures, lauded Nicolas Cage as Spider Noir. She said, “No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character.”

The release date of the upcoming series is yet to be announced.