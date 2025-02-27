Documentary on Doodh Ganga pollution wins NHRC’s best short film award

Documentary filmmaker Abdul Rashid Bhat’s film Doodh Ganga- Valley’s Dying Lifeline, which focuses on the adverse effects of pollution on Doodh Ganga, has won the first prize at NHRC’s tenth annual competition for short films on human rights.

The documentary raises concerns over the free flow of various waste into the pristine water of the Doodh Ganga river and the need for its restoration for the overall good of the people in the valley.

Doodh Ganga river is one of the tributaries of river Jhelum and passes through several areas of Budgam and Srinagar to enter Hokersar wetland, a Ramsar site in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Fight for Rights by Kadarappa Raju from Andhra Pradesh, which documents the alarming issues of child marriage and education, has been selected for the second prize.

R. Ravichandran’s GOD has been selected for the third prize. The silent film follows an old man, who raises awareness about potable water.

Apart from these three films, the commission has also selected four other documentaries for the Certificate of Special Mention category.

The list includes, Aksharabhyasam’ by Haneesh Undramatla (Telangana), Vilayilla Pattathari by R. Selvam (Tamil Nadu), Life of Seetha’ by Madaka Venkata Satyanarayana (Andhra Pradesh) and Be a Human by Lotla Naveen (Andhra Pradesh).

The jury was chaired by the NHRC chairperson Justice V. Ramasubramanian. It also comprised Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and other members of the human rights panel..

The aim of the NHRC Short Film Award Scheme since 2015 has been to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens towards the promotion and protection of human rights. For the tenth edition of this competition in 2024, after scrutiny of a total of a record 303 short films, received within the stipulated time, in different Indian languages from various parts of the country, 243 entries were in the fray for the awards. The awards presentation ceremony will be organised later.