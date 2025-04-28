MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Titanic: The Digital Resurrection’ reconstructs the final hours of iconic ship

Streaming on JioHotstar, the documentary is a deep dive into the ship's wreckage using cutting-edge technology

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.04.25, 08:19 AM
A still from ‘Titanic: The Digital Resurrection’

A still from ‘Titanic: The Digital Resurrection’ National Geographic

More than a century after the RMS Titanic slipped beneath the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, researchers have digitally reconstructed the ship’s final hours in haunting, unparalleled detail. A new National Geographic documentary, Titanic: The Digital Resurrection, explores this model of the legendary shipwreck.

Streaming on JioHotstar, the documentary is not just a retelling of the Titanic’s fateful final hours; it is a deep dive into the ship's wreckage using cutting-edge technology to create a 1:1 digital twin. Using 715,000 still images captured through advanced underwater scanning techniques, this special reveals the most accurate model of the Titanic ever produced — right down to the rivets, preserving the ship in stunning detail.

The documentary features exclusive footage of a three-week expedition in 2022, where the deep-sea mapping company Magellan of Guernsey worked with a team of filmmakers from Atlantic Productions.

A fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) ventured 12,500 feet below the North Atlantic to capture 16 terabytes of data and 4K footage of the Titanic’s remains. The result is a digitally reconstructed version of the ship that brings new insights into its final moments, challenging long-held assumptions about the sinking.

The team behind Titanic: The Digital Resurrection, led by award-winning filmmaker Anthony Geffen, spent nearly two years analysing the data. In collaboration with leading historians, engineers, and forensic experts — including Titanic analyst Parks Stephenson, metallurgist Jennifer Hooper, and master mariner Captain Chris Hearn — the team explores the wreck site like never before, uncovering vital details that help piece together the truth of what happened on that fateful night in 1912.

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection is produced by Atlantic Productions for National Geographic, with Anthony Geffen serving as producer, Lina Zilinskaite as senior producer, and Fergus Colville as director.

