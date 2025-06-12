‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ set to join Rs 100-crore club in India

Tom Cruise’s latest spy thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is on the verge of hitting the Rs 100-crore mark after 26 days of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 99.85 crore nett in India so far.

Released in Indian theatres on May 17, six days before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

The Final Reckoning went on to earn Rs 54.4 crore nett in India in the first week, followed by another Rs 26.45 crore nett in Week 2. It added Rs 13.5 crore nett to its collection in the third week. The film has earned Rs 5.5 crore nett in the fourth week so far.

Directed by Tom Cruise’s long time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has minted USD 454.4 million so far globally, with USD 153.2 million from the US markets and USD 301.2 million internationally.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 is inching closer to the Rs 125-crore mark domestically. The film has so far earned Rs 119.75 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s latest collaboration Thug Life is struggling at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 7, taking its India net total to Rs 42.25 crore nett.