‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ slows down, earns less than a crore in India on Tuesday

Tom Cruise’s latest spy thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has slowed down at the Indian box office, despite inching closer to the Rs 100-crore mark after 18 days of theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 92.29 crore nett in India so far.

Released in Indian theatres on May 17, six days before its global premiere, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning emerged as the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, earning Rs 16.50 crore at the domestic box office on Day 1.

The Final Reckoning went on to earn Rs 54.4 crore nett in India in the first week, followed by another Rs 26.45 crore nett in Week 2. The third week began with a collection of Rs 1.9 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 7.4 crore nett over the weekend.

The daily collections dropped to Rs 1.12 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 0.92 crore nett on Tuesday.

Directed by Tom Cruise’s long time collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity.

Alongside Cruise, the ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, and Nick Offerman.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has minted USD 356.3 million so far globally, with USD 125.1 million from the US markets and USD 235.2 million internationally.

On the other hand, the Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is inching closer to the Rs 65-crore mark domestically. The film has so far earned Rs 63.15 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the story of a man who finds himself trapped in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding. The cast also includes Sanjay Mishra, Raghuvir Yadav, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 15, has so far amassed Rs 55.40 crore nett in India. Backed by Warner Bros., the film has raked in USD 232 million globally so far.