'New benchmark in Hindi cinema': Gaurav Solanki on being highest paid crew member on Anubhav Sinha's 'Assi'

It was long overdue and sets a new benchmark in Hindi cinema, says writer Gaurav Solanki, who is the highest paid crew member on filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's new film "Assi".

The film put this fact out in its first poster that came out on social media earlier this week.

"Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer," read the tagline on the poster.

Solanki said he got to know about his remuneration, which is even more than the stars of the movie, only recently. However, the writer did not disclose the exact figure.

"I believe it sets a new benchmark in Hindi cinema, and I feel happy and proud that this has happened. It is not just about money, it is about respect that was long overdue. So it is definitely a good thing for the entire writers’ community because script is the backbone of a film," Solanki told PTI in an interview.

"Whether it is a big tentpole movie or a smaller-budget film, they all start as a story on a plain white paper. So in a way, we are definitely making a statement with this film that writers and the script get the respect they deserve, at least in content-driven cinema," he added.

"Assi", a courtroom drama, is headlined by actor Taapsee Pannu. It will also feature Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Bhargava.

In a press note, the makers said "Assi" is a relentless investigative thriller that unfolds through an intense, power-packed courtroom drama.

Solanki said the story is about an assault on a workaholic woman and explores the impact of such an incident on the survivor's life.

"It also explores the impact it has on the life of the accused or perpetrators and how the justice system works. It's an investigative thriller and a courtroom drama around that," he added.

The film, slated to release on February 20, reunites Pannu and Sinha after "Mulk" and "Thappad" and Solanki with the director after "Article 15".

Asked what was the reaction of the team, including the stars, Solanki said, "All of them are my friends and I know that they will be happy about this." Solanki, who grew up in Sangaria in Rajasthan, graduated from IIT Roorkee. His family wanted him to prepare for civil services but Solanki always knew that writing was his true calling.

His first break in film came through Anurag Kashyap's 2014 film "Ugly" where he wrote the lyrics. He also collaborated with Sudhir Mishra on "Daas Dev" and wrote the controversial web series "Tandav" in 2021.

Solanki said it was Mishra who introduced Solanki to Sinha, who, at the time, was looking to collaborate with someone who was well-versed in poetry as well as fiction storytelling.

It was for a musical film that did not materialise, but they ended up working on Sinha's critically acclaimed "Article 15", a critique on India's deeply entrenched caste system.

Looking back, Solanki said he had no regrets about leaving a potential secure career to pursue writing in movies. In between, he wrote poetry, short stories, lyrics and non-fiction and even worked as a film critic for a while.

"I feel all these forms of writing complement each other. You have different tools at your disposal, sometimes poetry helps in writing dialogue or shaping a scene. So it has been a very rewarding journey. Some days you write in one form, and on other days in another. I feel fortunate that I am able to write across different forms," Solanki said.

Scripts may be the backbone of a movie, but there is a bias when it comes to paying writers or even appreciating their contribution, Solanki said.

"Even in reviews, if you read them, a writer's name is summed up in just one line whereas there is more focus on performances. But if the film does not do well, then the writer is blamed," he said.

Sinha, also known for hard-hitting dramas like "Anek" and "Bheed", has produced the movie through his banner Benaras Mediaworks Production alongside Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

