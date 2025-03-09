Shawn Mendes cheers for Team India at Lollapalooza India 2025; video inside

Global pop sensation Shawn Mendes delivered his maiden gig in India at the third edition of Lollapalooza India on Saturday. Apart from Mendes, British indie rock band Glass Animals and Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi also performed on the first day of the two-day music festival at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Here’s a look at the moments from Day 1 of Lollapalooza India 2025 that caught our attention.

Shawn Mendes set the stage ablaze with his hits

At his first India gig, Mendes took over the Corona Sunsets stage and won hearts with his performance of his 2016 hit There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back. Next on his lineup were the tracks Treat You Better, Señorita and Lost In Japan, that had fans grooving and singing along in the audience.

Mendes not only delighted fans with his performance but also showcased his support for India’s cricket team as he sported cricketer Virat Kohli’s jersey during the one-hour-30-minute-long set.

Flaunting his jersey to the audience that went gaga over the singer’s gesture, the 26-year-old pop singer said, “India, I know you guys have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you,” referring to the final match of the ICC Tournament between India and New Zealand.

“Dher sara pyaar,” the Mercy singer shouted out a few phrases in Hindi to delight his Indian fanbase.

While Mendes was strumming his guitar to Never Be Alone, a montage of his past performances played on the big screen in the background.

Fans were in for a musical treat as Mendes invited sitar player Niladri Kumar to the stage for a classical-pop fusion performance. After performing some of his hits, Mendes belted out a medley of songs from his latest album Shawn, released last year.

Glass Animals treats Indian fans to their psychedelic sound

British indie rock sensation Glass Animals, known for their viral track Heat Waves, made their India debut at the music festival, delighting fans with their psychedelic sound. The group — Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer, and Joe Seaward — churned out an electrifying medley of their hits like Gooey, Heat Waves, Creatures in Heaven, Space Ghost, Coast To Coast, A Tear in Space and The Other Side Of Paradise.

Global EDM icon Zedd closes the festival with a bang

As the night came to a close, German DJ and record producer Zedd enthralled audiences with his adrenaline-pumping tracks like Clarity, making everyone dance their heart out. He also collaborated with guitarist Cory Wong during the latter’s set, offering a delightful surprise to fans. Rising pop star Isabel LaRosa also captivated fans with her soulful performance.

Jonita Gandhi grooves with Divine

Jonita Gandhi had the entire crowd groove to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song What Jhumka?. To keep her momentum going, Jonita brought Divine on stage for an energetic performance of their 2022 track Sitara from the album Gunehgar.

On social media, fans were quick to speculate that Jonita had worn a Taylor Swift’s Midnight Era-inspired outfit for her performance. The 35-year-old singer sang a number of her hit songs, including an unreleased track, much to her fans’ delight.

Homegrown talents shine too

Meanwhile, homegrown artistes like Frizzell D'Souza, Amrapali Shindhe, Philtersoup, Sid Vashi, Talwiinder, Dhanji, Spyryk, Sahil Vasudeva and Anushka made a powerful impact at the two-day festival. Singer-actor Dot., who featured in Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix musical The Archies, set the stage on fire with her band.

Day 2 of Lollapalooza promises another musical ride with performances by Hanumankind, Aurora, Louis Tomlinson, Green Day and more. The music festival will conclude with a performance by John Summit, known for his hits like Deep End, Go Back and Where You Are.