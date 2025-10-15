‘Kya dudhiya badan hai’: Netizens slam Annu Kapoor for comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s body

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is facing the ire of netizens for his comments on Tamannaah Bhatia’s body while talking about the Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat.

In an interview with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, a scene from Tamannaah’s song Aaj Ki Raat was shown. When asked about the song and his admiration for the actress, Annu Kapoor said, “Mashallah, kya dudhiya badan hai” (“Oh my God, what milky body she has”).

The comment quickly drew backlash, with netizens slamming Kapoor for being inappropriate and objectifying the actress.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “How can he talk about an actress like that? Has he completely lost his mind?” commented one user on Instagram.

Another user wrote, “Such a senior actor is defining some other actor from his own industry in such a disrespectful way.”

Others commented, “Wth! This man gives creepy vibes. Such a creep.”

One user asked, “Apni beti ko bhi aisee hi bologe (Will you say this to your own daughter)?” while another wrote, “Control annu sahab control.”

During the interview, the host also mentioned Tamannaah’s earlier comment stating that some mothers said their toddlers only eat while watching Aaj Ki Raat. In response, Annu Kapoor said, “Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain... 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachcha ho sakta hai na…”

Tamannaah has often been referred to as a ‘milky beauty’ for her radiant looks and dance performances.

Earlier this year, during a press event for Odela 2 in Hyderabad, Tamannaah was asked about her casting and the “milky beauty” label.

When a journalist questioned her casting as Shiva Shakti despite the tag, Tamannaah said, “Your question already has the answer.” Ashok [Teja] sir doesn’t see ‘milky beauty’ as something a woman should feel limited by. Glamour in a woman should be celebrated — not used to box her in. We women must first celebrate ourselves, only then can we expect others to celebrate us. If we don’t respect our own choices, how can we ask others to?”

“What’s beautiful is that Ashok sir sees women as divine, and divinity can be glamorous, fierce, powerful, or spiritual. A woman can be ALL these things. That’s the magic we’re bringing to Odela 2,” she added.

Tamannaah was last seen in Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar’s Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty.