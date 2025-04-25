‘That’s how you end a series’: ‘You S5’ impresses fans with its gripping conclusion

Social media platforms have been abuzz with praise for Penn Badgley’s chilling portrayal of Joe Goldberg in You Season 5 and the gripping conclusion of the show since the crime thriller hit Netflix on Thursday.

“Now that’s how you end a series #you,” posted an X user, praising the show’s concluding season.

Goldberg, a stalker-turned-serial killer, returns in the final instalment of the thriller series based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, You. The latest instalment of You examines Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome.

“Season 4 was a sh*t show but they definitely redeemed themselves with the final season,” wrote an X user. Season 4 had ended with Joe erasing his past and starting over in New York City with his new partner, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Another user wrote, “Immediately starting the episode of #YOU with a Hozier song… I’ve been hooked for years. I don't need any more convincing that this show was made for me.”

You first premiered on Netflix in 2018. The second season was released in December 2019. While the third season premiered on the streamer on October 15, 2021, the fourth season was released in two parts in February and March 2023.

Season 5 opens with Joe back in New York City—where the story originally began—alongside his wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Now living under a new persona, Joe’s facade begins to crumble when he begins an extramarital affair with Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a young woman who joins his bookstore staff.

“I know he’s never been the good guy… but Joe’s a full on menace this season,” wrote an X user, praising Penn Badgley’s stellar performance in the final season.

“Final season of #You was SPECTACULAR,” noted another user.

Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, was replaced as showrunners by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season.

“I’m 2 episodes in on the new season of #You & they did not disappoint,” wrote another X user.