Netizens call Sohum Shah's latest psychological thriller 'Crazxy' a 'masterpiece'

Fans have hailed Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah’s latest thriller Crazxy as a “masterpiece”, calling it the “best Hindi movie of the year” following its February 28 release.

In Crazxy, Sohum Shah plays Abhimanyu Sood, a brilliant surgeon but a “terrible” father whose life turns upside down following the kidnapping of his daughter. As he runs from pillar to post to save his daughter, Abhimanyu faces several unprecedented challenges on the way.

Netizens have been lauding Sohum’s portrayal of a man seeking redemption on what is described as the worst day of his life, with several fans calling him a “solid actor” in reviews shared on X.

“Stop what you are doing now and give 1 and a half hours to this masterpiece, ye hota hai cinema. camera work, screenplay, suspense, music everything is class,” wrote a fan in his review.

Instead of featuring multiple actors, the film only focuses on Sohum’s character. According to a fan, if a film only stars one actor, then he needs to be a “solid actor”. “Your lead should be a solid actor if the only visible character in the movie is your lead and what a solid actor Sohum Shah is. #Crazxy is an engaging thriller done right and easily the best Hindi movie of the year so far. Even the actors who come in as voices over,” a fan wrote on X.

“#Crazxy is a single actor movie and @s0humshah in this brilliant script and well executed film has performed in a way that you didn't feel the need of more actors. The movie has more than what the poster and the trailer shows,” another fan tweeted.

A fan commented that he watched Crazxy only for Sohum. “Watching #Crazxy only for @s0humshah. This man thinks very different from other people of Bollywood,” he wrote.

“#Crazxy is a compelling psychological thriller & The film's rapid 90-minute runtime keeps audiences on edge thanks to its fast-paced plot, incisive cinematography, & Shah's amazing performance. But, the climax falls short, not having the same impact as the buildup,” another X user tweeted.

Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain serving as co-producer. “I want to say one thing, this is not ‘Tumbbad’. ‘Tumbbad’ was a period film with a classical structure and story of three generations and ‘Crazxy’ is the story of one day. There is no similarity between the two," Shah told PTI.