Netflix unveils first look of war drama ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ inspired by Kargil War mission

Netflix on Sunday unveiled the first look of its upcoming war drama Operation Safed Sagar, starring Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth in lead roles. Inspired by the Indian Air Force’s real-life mission during the Kargil War, the series was revealed during the inaugural Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon (SIM-25) held in New Delhi.

Sharing the video on social media, Netflix wrote, “The world’s highest air operation in history. The highest honour. Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The streamer has not yet announced an official release date, though the series is expected to premiere in 2026.

The first-look video opens with Siddharth’s voiceover: “No squadron in the history of the Indian Air Force has ever done such a mission. We are the select chosen few.”

It then shows Squadron Leader Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill leading their team—Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, and Taaruk Raina—toward their aircraft, ready for takeoff. At one point, Jimmy’s character rallies his squadron with the words, “Pakistanis think they can do anything sitting on top, but they are wrong. Now, we will either make history or become one.”

Created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen, Operation Safed Sagar highlights the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who risked their lives during one of the most audacious missions in military history. The cast also includes Arnav Bhasin.

Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, the series was filmed across operational IAF bases and features authentic MiG aircraft along with real IAF personnel.