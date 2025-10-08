Netflix unveils first look of Laboon and Crocus from ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

Netflix on Tuesday offered a first look at Laboon the whale and his caretaker Crocus from the upcoming second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, set to premiere on the streamer next year.

“That’s no mountain…it’s a whale! The Straw Hats’ first challenge in ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line is a BIG one,” Netflix wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laboon is one of the first characters Luffy and the Straw Hats come across after stepping into the Grand Line.

Laboon is an Island Whale who followed the Rumbar Pirates and was adopted as a crew member until they reached the Grand Line. Since it was too risky for Laboon, his pirate companions left him with Crocus at the Twin Cape Lighthouse, promising to return for him after circumnavigating the Grand Line. Fifty years later, he remains there, waiting for his friends, who never return.

Clive Russell, who played Brynden "Blackfish" Tully on Game of Thrones, is set to portray Crocus in the live-action.

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has got a new subhead, Into the Grand Line — it teases the Straw Hat pirates venturing into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves, Paradise and New World.

Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.