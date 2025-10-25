MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix unveils first look of Dorry and Brogy from ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

In the live-action adaptation, Werner Coetser (‘Getroud met rugby’) plays Dorry, while Brogy is portrayed by Brendan Murray (‘Raised by Wolves’)

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.10.25, 11:55 AM
A poster of 'One Piece' live-action Season 2

A poster of 'One Piece' live-action Season 2

Netflix on Tuesday offered a first look at Dorry and Brogy, the legendary giants known for their rivalry and valour, from the upcoming second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, set to premiere on the streamer next year.

In the poster, the Straw Hat pirates can be seen arriving in Little Garden where the two captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates tower over them. Despite being rivals in their century-long duel, they are best friends.

After being interrupted by Luffy and his crew, Dorry and Brogy ended their duel and returned to their homeland of Elbaf. They later became important allies in the Egghead arc, coming to the aid of the Straw Hat pirates.

In the live-action adaptation, Dorry is played by Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby), while Brogy is portrayed by Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves).

The second instalment of the critically-acclaimed live-action adaptation has a new subhead, Into the Grand Line. It will take the Straw Hat pirates into the legendary ocean route that divides the planet into two halves, Paradise and New World.

Returning characters include Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson), and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King.

One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

