MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 25 April 2025

Netflix introduces new subtitle feature that allows you to disable audio description

The new feature was launched on the streaming platform on April 24 with the latest season of ‘You’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.04.25, 11:41 AM
Penn Badgley in \\\'You\\\' Season 5

Penn Badgley in 'You' Season 5 File Picture

Streaming platform Netflix has introduced a new feature that will allow viewers to see only dialogues in subtitles without audio description.

The feature was rolled out with You Season 5, which dropped on Netflix on April 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Until now, if you wanted subtitles in the original language of a TV show or film, you'd turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), which includes not only dialogue but also audio cues like [phone buzzing] or [dramatic music swells], as well as speaker names," Netflix wrote in a press release.

“This new subtitle option will first appear on new titles coming to Netflix, starting today with YOU Season 5,” the streamer added.

In the press release, Netflix shared for the first time that nearly 50 percent of all viewing hours in the U.S. occur with subtitles or captions in use.

You Season 5 sees Penn Badgley return as Joe Goldberg, a stalker-turned-serial killer, in the final instalment of the thriller series. Based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, You examines Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome.

Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, was replaced as showrunners by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season.

Season 5 opens with Joe back in New York City—where the story originally began—alongside his wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Now living under a new persona, Joe’s facade begins to crumble when he begins an extramarital affair with Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a young woman who joins his bookstore staff.

RELATED TOPICS

You Netflix Penn Badgley
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj Chopra, family face hate for invite to Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

'After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad's presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question,' says the Olympic medal-winning javelin thrower
State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce
Quote left Quote right

As President Trump has made clear, US stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT