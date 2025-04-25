Netflix introduces new subtitle feature that allows you to disable audio description

Streaming platform Netflix has introduced a new feature that will allow viewers to see only dialogues in subtitles without audio description.

The feature was rolled out with You Season 5, which dropped on Netflix on April 24.

"Until now, if you wanted subtitles in the original language of a TV show or film, you'd turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), which includes not only dialogue but also audio cues like [phone buzzing] or [dramatic music swells], as well as speaker names," Netflix wrote in a press release.

“This new subtitle option will first appear on new titles coming to Netflix, starting today with YOU Season 5,” the streamer added.

In the press release, Netflix shared for the first time that nearly 50 percent of all viewing hours in the U.S. occur with subtitles or captions in use.

You Season 5 sees Penn Badgley return as Joe Goldberg, a stalker-turned-serial killer, in the final instalment of the thriller series. Based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, You examines Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome.

Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, was replaced as showrunners by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season.

Season 5 opens with Joe back in New York City—where the story originally began—alongside his wife Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Now living under a new persona, Joe’s facade begins to crumble when he begins an extramarital affair with Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a young woman who joins his bookstore staff.