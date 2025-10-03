Netflix announces ‘Peaky Blinders’ sequel series centered on new generation of Shelbys

A six-part sequel to popular television series Peaky Blinders featuring a new generation of the Shelby family is currently in the works, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight is working on the upcoming sequel series. The show will follow the events of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, which is currently in post-production and is expected to be released next year.

Further details about the duration and cast of the series are yet to be determined. The shows will premiere on BBC One and stream globally on Netflix.

The logline for the upcoming series reads: “Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

The upcoming series is a Kudos and Garrison Drama production. Its executive producers include Knight, as well as Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson and Martin Haines (Kudos), Jamie Glazebrook (Garrison Drama) and Jo McClellan (BBC). Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley will oversee for Netflix.

Created and written by Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, the original Peaky Blinders series follows the rise of the Shelby family’s criminal empire, led by the cunning and ambitious Tommy, in post-World War I Birmingham. The series explores their cahooting up with rival gangs, their tie-ups with the government as well as their international interests.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story,” Knight said in a statement. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride,” he added.