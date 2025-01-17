Park Bo-young, Choi Woo-shik explore love and passion for films in ‘Melo Movie’ trailer

Actors Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik navigate dreams, love and heartbreaks, with past wounds resurfacing amidst their growing passion for films in the official trailer of the upcoming Netflix K-drama Melo Movie, set to release this Valentine's Day.

Dropped on Friday, the one-minute-34-second trailer starts with Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik sharing their thoughts and discussing films while snacking on corn. As Parasite actor Woo-shik's character Go Gyeom asks an aspiring filmmaker, Kim Mubee, (played by Bo-young) what kind of movie she wants to make, Mubee replies, “An awesome Melo movie (melodrama).”

Helmed by Start-Up director Oh Choong-hwan, Melo Movie tells the story of Kim Mubee, who aspired to be a filmmaker and met film buff Go Gyeom, a part-time extra actor, during their university days. Bewitched by Mubee’s name, which sounded similar to ‘movie’, Gyeom took an interest in her and eventually fell in love.

Although Mubee initially showed no interest, the two continued to cross paths, and after Gyeom made a bold move with a kiss, they started dating. However, their relationship took a turn when Gyeom suddenly ghosted Mubee, leaving her without explanation, and the two eventually became lovers-turned-enemies.

Years later, Mubee, now a struggling filmmaker, runs into Gyeom during a project. Gyeom has become a successful film critic.

Written by Lee Na-eun, the drama also stars Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee in pivotal roles.

Park Bo-young was last seen in the 2024 Disney+ horror-mystery series Light Shop, while Choi Woo-shik’s latest projects include A Killer Paradox and Wonderland, both released last year.