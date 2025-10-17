Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ returns to theatres for Halloween sing-along screenings

Netflix is bringing KPop Demon Hunters, an animated fantasy adventure about a fictional K-pop girl band who protect the world from demons with their music, back to the big screen for Halloween-themed sing-along screenings, as per US media reports.

The event will run from October 31 till November 2 across all three major US theatrical chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark — as well as select additional theatres.

The re-release follows the film’s surprise box office success in late August, when a limited two-day sing-along edition generated an estimated USD 18 million. The film debuted on the streamer in June and became Netflix’s most-watched title ever.

Three original songs from the film — Golden, Your Idol and Soda Pop — have also made their way to Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

“While the two companies have not had a commercial relationship in recent years, both Netflix and AMC are intrigued by the mutually beneficial opportunities that could arise from this and future collaboration,” a spokesperson for AMC Theatres said in a statement to Variety. “Discussions are underway as to what that may entail, but no further details are being shared at this time.”

AMC last collaborated with Netflix on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022, but otherwise has largely avoided scheduling Netflix releases.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters features Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster as its voice actors. The makers of the film are already in their early stages of discussion for the sequel.