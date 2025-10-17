Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ has a ‘superb’ first half and an ‘okayish’ build-up, say fans

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest movie Dude has opened to mixed reviews, with several first-day viewers saying that the first and second halves of the film sit on “opposite sides of the spectrum”.

“A very Pradeep Ranganathan-coded film. The hidden conflict was a great strategic move. The first and second halves sit on completely opposite sides of the spectrum. Though predictable at times, it’s more than watchable. I liked it, though people may differ,” wrote an X user, following the release of the film on Friday.

Echoing the same sentiments, another X user posted, “Superb First half Followed by okayish second half. The message they have conveyed is new. But practically not possible & may not connect with all! As seen just as a film, definitely an above-average to decent entertainer.”

A social media user rated the film 0.5 out of 5, and asked audiences to skip it. “1st half was okayish but the 2nd half had a stupid concept. #PradeepRanganathan should stop playing the same sympathy character. Sarath is good. #MamithaBaiju acting is. But logicless and cringe story and screenplay,” they wrote on X.

Although the internet is divided on their opinion about the first and second halves not matching the same tone, some fans called the movie “great”.

“Just finished the first half. Great movie, great acting by everyone especially Mamitha, great dialogues. Didn't expect the movie to go in the direction it took after watching the trailer but I liked it. Sai Abhyankar out and out duty. Sets up for an interesting second half,” wrote a fan.

“Just go n watch the #DudeMovie in theatres. ROFL Guaranteed. After a long time, I laughed so hard in the theatre. Loved it! Kudos #DudeMovie Team,” another shared.

The main problem with the film is that it doesn’t have any emotional connection, wrote a viewer on X. However, they said that actor R. Sarathkumar and music composer Sai Abhyankkar are the only highlights of the film.

Previously titled PR04, Dude is directed by Keerthiswaran and features music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohin also play key roles in the film.

The film marks Mythri Movie Makers’s second Tamil production after the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly.