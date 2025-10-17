Arjun Bijlani wins Amazon MX Player’s reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ S1

Television actor Arjun Bijlani has won the first season of Amazon MX Player’s reality show Rise and Fall, the streamer announced in a press statement on Friday. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show debuted on the streaming platform in August.

The grand finale, which is streaming on Amazon MX Player for free, features dazzling performances by the top 6 contestants — Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Arush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

Pawan Singh, who was evicted from the show earlier, gifted a sari to Dhanashree during the finale. Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar also performed on the grand finale stage. King and Aastha Gill made a special appearance, promoting their upcoming music reality show I-POPSTAR.

The season featured 15 celebrity contestants divided into two groups — the Rulers, who lived in the luxurious Tower, and Hustlers who had to fight for basic amenities in the basement. Every week the Hustlers could rise to the Tower by performing tasks and voting.

“This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. Winning feels surreal,” Arjun Bijlani said.

“Each player, whether I have fought with them, whether I have laughed with them, they were a part of my journey and they made my journey beautiful and each one of them is responsible for me being a winner here today. So, thank you, rulers, and thank you, workers,” he added.