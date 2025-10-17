George Clooney and Annette Bening to headline romantic drama ‘In Love’

Hollywood actors George Clooney and Annette Bening are set to star together in an upcoming adaptation of Amy Bloom’s bestselling memoir In Love, as per US media reports.

The film will be directed by Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, who co-wrote the screenplay with Bloom.

Bloom’s memoir chronicles a modern love story about two individuals facing an impossible decision that honours their enduring commitment. The book was named Time magazine’s No. 1 non-fiction book of 2022 and featured in its list of 100 must-read books.

The project was developed by Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev under their banner Sight Unseen, with Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz producing for Depth of Field, and Clooney and Grant Heslov producing for Smokehouse Pictures. Sebastian Raybaud is producing on behalf of Anton.

Clooney was last seen in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film Jay Kelly, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and also features Adam Sandler and Riley Keough.

Bening, a five-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in The Bride, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. She also stars in the Apple TV series Lucky alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and is filming the Yellowstone spinoff series The Dutton Ranch.