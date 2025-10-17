‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ turns 25: Shweta Kawatra, Sakshi Tanwar, Sweta Keswani, Sucheta Trivedi reunite

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii stars Shweta Kawatra, Sakshi Tanwar, Sweta Keswani and Sucheta Trivedi reunited on Thursday to celebrate 25 years of the popular daily soap.

A video shared by Kawatra on Instagram opens with Sakshi (Parvati Agarwal), Shweta Kawatra (Pallavi), Sweta Keswani (Avantika), and Sucheta Trivedi (Shilpa) reintroducing the iconic characters they once portrayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran actor Deepak Qazir, who portrayed Bapuji, also joins the reunion, taking his place at the center as the beloved "bahus" gather around him, sharing laughter, light-hearted teasing, and fond memories from their time on set.

“Met as strangers Hung as friends Became a tribe 25 years or 25 blinks We wouldn’t know Coz for us It’s all the same! Be it Bahus or Babuji Be it memories or marriages We did it all here And we did it with Elan,” reads the caption.

Airing during the same time as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii became one of the defining shows of Indian television.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii originally aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The show revolved around the Agarwal family and explored the values, struggles, and bonds within a joint family. The iconic chemistry between Parvati (Sakshi) and Om (Kiran Karmarkar) was widely praised.

Reflecting on the show’s 25 years, Ekta wrote, “At 25, making a show on family values, culture, and an older couple that stand for morality, love and warmth and symbolic of the Ramayan was ironical to say the least! Sakshi Tanwar and the whole cast of this show plus the creative teams like Mitu Prashant Dheeraj mahesh sandip and all the directors made this show a beacon of hope for those scrambling representation of a culture that was not celebrated enough then.”

“Kahani ghar ghar ki was too good to be true. But it was What we all wanted to be 25 years of this beautiful journey, and the best part is Sakshi still looks the same,” she added.

Earlier this week, Sakshi and Kiran reunited on the set of the Smriti Irani-led Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

According to reports, Parvati and Om will play an integral role in bringing Mihir Virani (Amar Upadhyay) and Tulsi Virani (Smriti) together in a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.