‘Baaghi 4’ OTT release: Where to watch the Tiger Shroff-led actioner online

Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 is now available to rent on Prime Video at Rs 349.

Once rented, users must start watching the film within 30 days, and after beginning playback, they will have 48 hours to finish the film.

According to media reports, once the exclusive rental period ends, Prime Video will make Baaghi 4 accessible for all subscribers to watch as part of their regular plan.

Directed by A. Harsha, the actioner features Tiger Shroff as a rebellious martial artist, Ronnie, who goes on a rampage to avenge the killing of his partner (Harnaaz Sandhu) at the hands of Sanjay Dutt’s antagonist. Baaghi 4 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Upendra Limaye, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Nikhat Khan in key roles.

Released theatrically on September 5, Baaghi 4 earned Rs 77 crore worldwide, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, which began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger, and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.