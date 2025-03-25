Neha Kakkar breaks down in tears after Melbourne audience boo her, ask her to go back

Singer Neha Kakkar broke down in tears after facing backlash from the audience at her March 23 Melbourne concert for arriving three hours late to the venue, show videos circulating on social media.

Videos, which have now gone viral, show Kakkar apologising to the audience, saying, “Guys, you are really sweet. You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for me for so long. I hate it, I have never made anyone wait in my life but you are waiting for me).”

“I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. I will make sure that I will make you all dance,” she added.

However, her apology did not sit well with everyone. While some in the audience clapped to encourage her, others criticised her for being “unprofessional”.

The viral video captures concertgoers expressing their frustration. One attendee can be heard shouting, “Go back. Rest in your hotel.” Another remarked, “This is not India, you’re in Australia.” A third added, “Very good acting! Yeh Indian Idol nahi hai. Bachchon ke saath nahi gaa rahi ho (This isn’t Indian Idol, you are not singing with the kids).”

“Came to the stage at 10pm for a 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying. Then wrapped up in less than an hour. Such a crap concert, heights of unprincipled,” a social media user wrote.

Before the Melbourne concert, Kakkar had performed in Sydney and shared glimpses from the event on Instagram. The Lamborghini singer wrote, “Thank you #Sydney 😍 Tonight #Melbourne #NehaKakkarLive."