MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

‘Neerja’ actress Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.11.25, 12:54 PM
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are going to be parents for the second time, the actress announced on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actress also flaunted her baby bump in a series of photos posted on Instagram. Sonam rocked a scarlet pink vintage skirt suit with black accessories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mother,” the actress wrote in the caption. On her Instagram story, the actress also wrote, “Coming Spring 2026.”

Sonam’s industry colleagues Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar congratulated the actress in the comment section.

Sonam, known for featuring in films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6, tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

Sonam won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the biographical film Neerja (2016).

The actress was last seen in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind (2023). The film also starred Purab Kohli in a pivotal role.

RELATED TOPICS

Sonam Kapoor Neerja
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rafale loss’, ‘role of China’ questions swirl again as Jairam Ramesh highlights US report

Congress leader quotes US-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s annual report that talks of ‘Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash’. However, there are layers
Supreme Court of India.
Quote left Quote right

We don't think governors have unfettered power to sit over bills passed by state assemblies

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT