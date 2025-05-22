MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
First Naruto movie ‘Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow’ to release in Indian theatres in June

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.05.25, 05:00 PM
A poster of ‘Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow’

The first full-length movie in the Naruto anime series, Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow, is set to release in India on June 27, Reliance Entertainment announced on Thursday.

This is the first time a Naruto movie will be released in theatres in India.

Originally released in 2004, Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow follows Naruto and the rest of Team 7 embarking on a mission to protect Yukie Fujikaze, a popular actress, from the hands of Doto Kazahana and his henchmen while she shoots for her new movie.

“First Time Ever in Indian theatres, Naruto and the gang are coming in full power. NARUTO: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow. In Cinemas June 27th,” Reliance Entertainment wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto has been adapted into two anime series, several movies, video games and spin-offs. It follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a young boy who dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and the leader of his Konoha village. It has sold over 250 million copies in more than 60 countries.

Boruto, a continuation of the manga series, focusing on the next generation of ninjas led by Naruto's son, is currently ongoing. The first part of the series, which concluded in March 2023, is divided into six parts with around 52 episodes each. A second part of the series is currently in development.

