Nani starts shooting for Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'

The actor reunites with Srikanth after their 2023 film 'Dasara'

PTI Published 29.06.25, 12:26 PM
Dasara

Nani and Srikanth Odela Instagram

Telugu actor Nani has started shooting for his upcoming film "The Paradise".

The movie reunites the actor with filmmaker Srikanth Odela since their 2023 film “Dasara”. Odela is directing the movie from his own script.

According to a press release, Nani joined the set on Saturday, while shooting for the film commenced on June 21. The 40-day schedule is underway in Hyderabad, and key scenes featuring the lead cast will be filmed in this schedule.

The makers also shared a post on Instagram on Saturday. "Dhagad Aagaya. 26-03-26. #TheParadise," read the caption.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for “The Paradise”, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his banner SLV Cinemas.

The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish languages.

Nani, also known for films such as “Jersey”, “Hi Nanna”, and “Shyam Singha Roy”, most recently appeared in "HIT: The Third Case".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

