Deepika Padukone is all praise for Brad Pitt for his performance in racing drama ‘F1’

Deepika Padukone Sunday heaped praise on Brad Pitt for his performance in the high-octane racing drama F1, released in theatres on June 27.

“Brad Pitt. That’s it. That’s the post. Iykyk,” the 39-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram stories.

F1 follows the journey of redemption for Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, as he returns to the racing tracks after a troubled past.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, F1 also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. Kosinski has directed the film from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. It is executive produced by Daniel Lupi.

F1 is performing well at the Indian box office, collecting Rs 14 crore nett in two days. The racing drama minted Rs 5.5 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 8.5 crore nett on Day 2.

Deepika recently joined the cast of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film with Atlee, days after she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. She was embroiled in a swirling controversy over her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actress was replaced by Triptii Dimri due to alleged disagreements over remuneration and unprofessional behaviour.

Deepika’s upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is billed as a magnum opus. Allu and Atlee have teamed up for the movie with the VFX team behind franchises like Avengers and Mission: Impossible.