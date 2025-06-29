Varun Dhawan slams media for ‘insensitive coverage’ of Shefali Jariwala’s death

Actor Varun Dhawan has slammed the media for “insensitive coverage” of Shefali Jariwala’s death after her final rites were carried out on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 38-year-old actor criticised the paparazzi for shoving their cameras into the faces of Shefali's family members and friends while documenting their grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why you have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefiting anyone,” he wrote.

“And my request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered,” the Bhediya actor added.

Actress and reality show star Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the early 2000s chartbuster remix Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday night. She was 42.

She went on to participate in several television reality shows, including the dance competition Nach Baliye, where she appeared alongside her husband, and later in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, where her candid persona and strong opinions won her new fans.

Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.