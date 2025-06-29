‘Lord of Mysteries’ anime is visually breathtaking but uneven pacing mars the experience

When the anime adaptation of the hit Chinese web novel Lord of the Mysteries was announced, fans knew they were in for a treat. On June 28, the donghua premiered with two episodes on Crunchyroll, which delivered a breathtaking, genre-defying visual experience — fusing steampunk, Lovecraftian horror, detective noir, and cosmic dread.

But, while its unique animation and rich world-building instantly hooks the audience, Lord of Mysteries doesn’t make it easy for first-time viewers. The breakneck pacing crams too much information into the episodes, making it difficult to grasp the deep lore and character motivations at play — especially for those who aren't acquainted with the source material.

While the anime lacks clarity in the first two episodes, it still offers a thrilling ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat, mesmerised by the visuals and anticipating an explanation for the events unfolding on the screen.

Here’s why you should watch Lord of Mysteries, and what you can expect in the upcoming episodes.

A leap into the unknown

Set in the Victorian period where steam-powered engines co-exist with occult forces, Lord of Mysteries opens with an epic battle between our protagonist Klein Moretti and a gigantic monster. The trippy scene paves the way for a mysterious moment when Klein wakes up with no memories and a bullet hole in his head.

Soon, we get to know that Klein, a down-on-his-luck scholar, is resurrected after a seemingly simple ritual goes wrong. Zhou Mingrui, a Chinese man from the modern world, wakes up in the body of Klein and gets embroiled in a shadowy realm of secret organisations, ancient artifacts, and mystical powers.

As he delves deeper into the world of the Beyonders — humans who gain supernatural abilities by consuming magical potions — Klein drinks a potion to awaken his abilities as a Seer and stumbles upon eerie forces. What starts as a slow descent into madness turns into an investigation as Klein starts to look for answers and solves vicious conspiracies.

Victorian cityscape in 'Lord of Mysteries' X

A tough watch for anime-only viewers

For those diving into the anime without reading Cuttlefish That Loves Diving’s original novel, the storyline can feel difficult to understand. The pacing in the first two episodes is relentless, compelling viewers into a world full of secret factions, powers and rituals with very little exposition.

The plot wastes no time to grab your attention, but it expects you to keep up with a staggering amount of information, which might take away from the viewing experience.

The protagonist Klein Moretti X

As a modern-day man who transmigrates into the body of a Victorian individual under mysterious circumstances, Mingrui shows no surprise and somehow knows exactly what to do. The pacing of the anime feels like an info-dump rather than a gradual progression of the story, making it a challenge to emotionally connect with the characters.

Apart from the abrupt pacing, the lack of monologue — a key aspect of the web novel — leaves gaps that make Klein’s decisions feel confusing.

A unique spin on Isekai

Lord of Mysteries brings a fresh breath of air to the ever-expanding sea of cookie-cutter Isekai titles. Instead of transporting the protagonist to a fantasy world for levelling up or comedic escapades, the anime leans on a slow-burn psychological thriller, exploring power, sanity and darkness through a detective lens.

Our protagonist is not an overpowered one. Klein’s journey is perilous, cerebral and introspective. His progression in the Victorian steampunk world isn’t about upping his skills but to unravel the complex hierarchies and arcane system.

The stunning visuals and unique character designs make the anime worth watching X

Genre-defying narrative with a steampunk soul

With its perfect blend of gothic horror with Sherlock Holmes-esque deduction, Lord of Mysteries refuses to be boxed into a single genre. Instead of the macabre and grim usually associated with Lovecraftian horror, the anime utilises a dangerous magic system based on pathways and potions to evoke supernatural intrigue.

From the dark alleys of Tingen City to the Beyonder pathways, each frame is meticulously designed. The animation, handled by B.CMAY Pictures, is dark, moody and crisp. It is said to average 30,000 frames an episode, as compared to Solo Leveling Season 2 which has an average of 600 frames, with a high end of 17,000 frames in an episode.

Fans are in awe of the peak animation X

What to expect next

Since the first two episodes mostly served as a prologue, the upcoming episodes promise a slow but rewarding exploration of Klein’s identity, the seven major paths of Beyonder powers, and the conflict between hidden forces that control the world.

The third episode, slated to release next Saturday, is expected to show Klein facing off against the eerie Suitor Clown, adapting through roughly chapters 72–80 of the novel. Meanwhile, the Nighthawks will delve deeper into their investigation of the Antigonus family notebook, raising the stakes of the story.

Even if everything doesn’t make sense just yet, you'll be too hooked to look away.